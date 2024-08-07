Sunderland Empire cancels today's Wizard of Oz shows for safety reasons

The Sunderland Empire Theatre has decided to cancel today’s performances of The Wizard of Oz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland Empire Theatre has been forced to cancel today’s performances | Sunderland Echo

The area around the High Street West theatre was the scene of appalling violence last weekend, with a car set on fire, police officers assaulted and arrests made. A show on Saturday, August 3 was also cancelled due to the potential for far-right ‘protests’.

There are now social media posts about more far-right gatherings and the venue has made the difficult decision to halt another two performances, causing still more economic damage to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Empire, which is hosting the show until August 11, reads: "We have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel both of today’s performances of The Wizard of Oz at the Sunderland Empire.

“This is due to the possibility of disruption in the city today."

"Customers will be contacted direct to assist with rearrangement of bookings to later in the week, for credit vouchers or refunds.

"All performances from tomorrow are scheduled to go ahead as planned. We understand customers may have concerns about attending but please be assured we have comprehensive plans in place to ensure our guests' safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your continued support."

Elsewhere in the city, University of Sunderland staff and students have been advised buildings will be closing at 2pm, and a number of city centre businesses have announced they will not be opening this evening or will be closing early.

Northumbria Police have already reassured communities they are ready to keep people safe, and warned anyone involved in disorder will see their day in court.

In a statement earlier today, the force reiterated the message: “ Today, Northumbria Police will demonstrate a real show of visible strength to our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every officer that is deployable will be in uniform and out on the street. To our communities - we are here to keep you safe. That’s exactly what today is all about.”

Sunderland’s Business Improvement District (BID) has said: “We would encourage businesses across the city to continue to take advice from officers on duty to assist in decision making. We are aware some businesses have made the decision to close.

“Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID are operating services business as usual today and remain open. We will also be co-located with police to ensure presence in the city centre tonight.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure our city is a safe and welcoming place for all.”