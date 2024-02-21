Children from Bede Burn Primary School design new bedroom for Barratt Homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housebuilder Barratt Homes North East has teamed up with Year 5 and 6 pupils at Bede Burn Primary School for an interior design competition that saw the children create designs for a bedroom in one of the brand new Show Homes.

Children aged between 9 and 11 at Bede Burn Primary School, which is located close to the housebuilder’s new Monkton Gardens development on Lukes Lane, were asked to create a bedroom design for its new Show Home due to launch this spring.

The designs created by the children captured wonderfully drawn bedroom designs, but the chosen winner, as judged by the Barratt Homes team, won with an especially creative design. Kayla Wilkinson, aged 10, created the winning design that included a slide bed and a rock climbing feature.

The interior design team at the new Monkton Gardens development will bring Kayla’s drawing to life before the new Show Home opens in spring. The class will then be invited to see the new Show Home bedroom once it launches later this year.

Iain Usher, Deputy Headteacher at Bede Burn Primary School, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Barratt Homes North East for giving our pupils the opportunity to take part in such a fun and creative activity. The children loved getting involved in designing the new bedroom and using their imaginations. We’re looking forward to seeing Kayla’s winning entry come to life in person!”

Natalie Donnelly, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Monkton Gardens development, added: “We’ve really enjoyed teaming up with Bede Burn Primary School and bringing their thoughts and creations to life in our Show Home at the new Monkton Gardens development.

“Supporting the communities in which we build is a huge part of our role, and we’re so pleased that our Show Homes have that really local touch. We’d like to thank the children at Bede Burn Primary for their wonderful, creative designs, and extend a congratulations to Kayla for her winning design, which we’re really excited to bring to life!”

The new development, Monkton Gardens, which is set to launch in Spring 2024, will offer a stylish collection of three and four-bedroom homes in Hebburn. Complete with energy-efficient measures, the new homes will offer energy bill savings of up to £2,200 per household. With Hebburn town centre just a short walk away, a fantastic range of ‘Outstanding’ schools nearby and with easy access to commuter links via the A19 and A1, Monkton Gardens offers something for everyone.

On top of building a homely community for new residents, Monkton Gardens will also embrace local wildlife as 40 per cent of the land will remain green space to support thriving wildlife and create a home for a number of species of birds, plants and small mammals all known to live in the region.