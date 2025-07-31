A time capsule has been buried at Newcastle Airport as it continues to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Youngsters from Ponteland Beavers have helped fill a time capsule with mementos and photos that capture life at Newcastle Airport and the wider community in 2025, before burying it next to the air traffic control tower.

The items that were sealed inside were maps from the Airport’s 2040 Masterplan, outline how it will grow and develop over the next 15 years, a copy of its Horizons magazine and a roadmap detailing the Airport’s journey to Net Zero Carbon status by 2035.

Other items included a travel catalogue, a daily newspaper, a cocktail menu from Airport bar Aster & Thyme, commemorative lanyards, tote bags, and pens which were given to staff to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

The children added letters about what they think travel may look like in the future and an array of Beavers memorabilia, including badges and certificates.

A time capsule has been buried at Newcastle Airport as part of its 90th birthday celebrations. | Other 3rd Party

Alice Andreasen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “For 90 years, Newcastle Airport has been an integral part of the North East - connecting people to destinations across the world, welcoming visitors to the region, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing billions to the local economy.

“This time capsule is a fantastic way to capture what life was like at the Airport for our passengers, staff and local communities in 2025 as we celebrate our 90th birthday.

"We were delighted the Ponteland Beavers could be part of this special moment, helping us preserve these stories and milestones for future generations to discover.”

Beaver James Parkin, aged 7, added: “I loved coming to the Airport and helping to bury the capsule. It was really fun and I hope people in the future like what we put inside."

Steve Warner, Beavers Team Leader, highlighted that burying the time capsule was a great experience for the children.

He commented: “It was a fantastic experience for the children and they were really excited to write their letters and collect items that would be discovered by people in years to come.”

The first has opened inside the Airport terminal and showcases the rich history of the Airport through a collection of fascinating photos and artefacts.

A second exhibition is on display at the Discovery Museum in Newcastle city centre before it goes on tour from September to the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and The Word in South Shields.

For more information about Newcastle Airport’s 90th birthday, visit: https://ncl90.com/.