Chickens killed in Sunderland allotment fire

More than 10 chickens have been killed at an allotment fire in Sunderland.

Firefighters from Marley Park and Sunderland Central were called to a fire at Downhill allotments at around 2.03pm today.

The fire spread to a range of buildings including a shed, potting shed and other allotment buildings, which were all severely damaged by the blaze.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said that around 10 to 15 chickens were killed in the blaze, but some were able to be rescued.

Crews left the scene at 3.50pm.