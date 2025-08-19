Cheryl studied locally at schools in Newcastle before reaching fame as part of Girls Aloud, however she did a brief summer school stint at the Royal Ballet School at nine years old. | Getty Images

North East star Cheryl has announced her return to the spotlight after the tragic death of her ex-partner Liam Payne last year.

The Newcastle-born Girls Aloud singer has been named as the new face of a new campaign from global skincare company Nivea some 10 months on from the death of her former partner and One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Cheryl, who shares a son named Bear with Payne, was said to have been ‘heartbroken’ when the then-31-year-old died after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina in October of last year.

Following Liam’s passing, Cheryl took herself out of the spotlight for a time, having herself just finished a tour with Girls Aloud, but it was later reported that she was in negotiations to return to TV as a judge on The Voice after a 5-year hiatus from the silver screen.

Singers Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne had a son, Bear, when they were in a relationship (Picture: JM Enternational/Getty Images)

After Payne’s death, Cheryl released a statement which read: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being...

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again...

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

Nivea

The new Nivea campaign will see Cheryl be the face of the company’s cellular epigenetics Age Rewind face serum with ‘EPICELLINE’, which Nivea says ‘harnesses cutting-edge science to deliver radiant, plump, and youthful skin, helping women across the UK turn back the clock on visible signs of ageing.’

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Nivea,” said Cheryl. “It’s such a trusted and relied upon brand that continues to evolve with the times. For me, it’s always been trust in a bottle, I’ve used it for as long as I can remember and always make sure I have the classic blue pot in my bathroom cupboard!

“Over the years, my skincare routine has been through every phase. From chasing trends to finally figuring out what really works. This new serum is a total game-changer. It’s smart, it’s gentle, and it brings back that youthful, radiant glow we all love and remember.”