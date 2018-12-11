Check out this adorable seal enjoying the sunshine at Sunderland's Roker Beach

This adorable seal was spotted basking in the winter sun at Roker Beach.

Robert Hutchinson, 27, captured this brilliant snap of the little seal enjoying a rest on the sand on Monday morning.

Robert, who works at Sue's Cafe on Marine Walk, Roker, had heard from a passerby that the seal was on the beach and decided to head down to check that it was OK.

He said: "It was around 10am when I heard from one of the bin men that he had come down and seen it.

"I went down to see it and it just seemed like it was relaxing and getting a bit of sun.

"I made sure no dogs were pestering it and that saw that there were a few people about looking over it."

He added: "I have seen a couple before but usually they are on the steps of the pier I had never seen one that close before as it had come quite far in.

"It was quite cute and really made my day."

A Sunderland City Council spokesman said: "Resting seals are not uncommon on our city’s beaches.

"If you do see a seal on the beach, it is best to give it some space and keep well away – more than 150ft is best.

"And please keep dogs as far away as possible."