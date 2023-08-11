News you can trust since 1873
Charity walkers hit road in tribute to Sunderland veteran Len Gibson

Mr Gibson passed away in 2021, aged 101.

By Kevin Clark
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST- 2 min read

Charity walkers will step out in memory of Sunderland veteran Len Gibson this weekend.

Len, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 101, was a passionate supporter of North East cancer charity Daft as a Brush.

Sunday's walk will honour the memory of Sunderland veteran Len Gibson
Sunday's walk will honour the memory of Sunderland veteran Len Gibson
And supporters will walk from Newcastle to Sunderland - via South Shields - this Sunday, August 13, in his memory and that of everyone who served in the Far East campaign.

The walk will be particularly challenging for charity founder Brian Burnie as the 79-year-old will be taking part on crutches after a fall earlier this year.

"I’ve known Len Gibson for some 25 years, his passing in 2021 was terribly sad, he said.

"He is the greatest gentleman I’ve ever met. This Memorial Walk is not just to remember Len but also all Far East Prisoners of War. It will be an honour to lay a wreath at both Newcastle and Sunderland Cenotaphs.

"I hope communities can come together on Sunday and walk just a few paces, a mile or two or perhaps a little further for support and to remember the ‘forgotten army’.

"If we can get 101 people just to walk a mile or two, that would be incredibly moving. God willing, I hope I can manage with my injured leg - my balance isn’t the best these days.”

Brian Burnie during last year's walk
Brian Burnie during last year's walk

Mr Burnie has been living with Parkinson’s disease for almost 10 years, but in 2020 completed an epic 7,000 walk around the coastline of Great Britain and Ireland.

Sunday's walk will start with a service and poppy drop at The Burma Star Memorial at Newcastle Civic Centre at 6.30am and is due to reach St Paul’s Church in Jarrow around 11am and then the Customs House for 1.30pm and South Shields Town Hall half an hour later.

After making its way down the coast past Souter lighthouse and through Whitburn, it is due to reach Sunderland Cenotaph in time for a further service and 1,000 poppy drop at 6pm.

