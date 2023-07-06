Charity night honours memory of North East drummer Cliff Gills

The memory of a popular North East drummer will be honoured with a fund-raising charity night in his name.

Cliff Gills (second left) with The Dusty Tools

Cliff Gills was instrumental in forming rock bands Six of the Best, and The Dusty Tools, and played drums with California country outfit The Smith and Jackson Band, clocking up hundreds of gigs around the country.

The Cliff Gills memorial gig is at 7pm this Friday, July 6, at Grindon Broadway Social Club.

Featuring five North East acts - Missi Readman, Paul Jackson, Micky Glamz, Kick, and The Deeks - it has been organised by local musician Chad McDonald.

A sell-out inaugural night last year raised £4,000 for The Freeman Hospital ICCU Ward 37.