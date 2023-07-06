News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Charity night honours memory of North East drummer Cliff Gills

Cliff died two years ago.

By Kevin Clark
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read

The memory of a popular North East drummer will be honoured with a fund-raising charity night in his name.

Cliff Gills (second left) with The Dusty ToolsCliff Gills (second left) with The Dusty Tools
Cliff Gills (second left) with The Dusty Tools

Cliff Gills was instrumental in forming rock bands Six of the Best, and The Dusty Tools, and played drums with California country outfit The Smith and Jackson Band, clocking up hundreds of gigs around the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cliff Gills memorial gig is at 7pm this Friday, July 6, at Grindon Broadway Social Club.

Most Popular

Featuring five North East acts - Missi Readman, Paul Jackson, Micky Glamz, Kick, and The Deeks - it has been organised by local musician Chad McDonald.

A sell-out inaugural night last year raised £4,000 for The Freeman Hospital ICCU Ward 37.

Tickets are available at the club, priced at £10.

Related topics:Sunderland