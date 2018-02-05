Changes to Sunderland bin collection routes announced

Bin collection routes in parts of Sunderland are set to change.

The changes will take effect in March, with council chiefs saying it will help to make the service more efficient and reduce costs.

More than 28,000 households will have a change of the day they receive recycling and waste collections, from week commencing March 5.

Every household will receive a letter about the changes and those whose days are changing will receive a full calendar detailing which bin is to be collected on which week.

Households with no change in day will also be contacted to advise that their bin may be emptied at a different time as a consequence of the changes.

All households will also receive a leaflet providing more information on what can and can’t be recycled plus suggestions on other ways of managing household waste.

Councillor Michael Mordey, portfolio holder for City Services at Sunderland City Council, said: "The council collects more than 120,000 bins every week, averaging 30,000 a day.

"The existing rounds have been in place for a number of years, and have remained unchanged through budget cuts and new housing developments.

"We appreciate that changing the collection days may be an inconvenience in the short term, but the change will make the service more efficient, reducing travel time and make collection routes more streamlined.

"We would encourage residents to look out for their letters and the information leaflet and keep hold of their collection calendars, if their day is changing."

Residents are being advised continue to put their bins out as normal until the changeover date.

During the changeover some households will receive extra collections of their green or blue bin, to help them move to their new day.

All residents can enter their postcode into www.sunderland.gov.uk/bindays to find an up to date calendar of all future bin collections.