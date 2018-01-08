Chamber of Commerce unveils its vision for a stronger North East in 2018

The North East England Chamber of Commerce has outlined out its campaign to build a Stronger North East in 2018, creating new jobs and attracting investment.

Chamber members have identified the political decisions they believe would have the biggest positive impact on economic growth in the next 12 months, including fair funding and further devolution to the region, investment in key infrastructure and support to grow exports.

Chamber president John McCabe said: “We know the North East is a great place to do business, but it can also be so much better.

“Our businesses have the right assets, attitude and abilities to make a far bigger contribution to the national economy, but are all too often prevented from doing so. That’s why the Chamber is campaigning for a Stronger North East.”

The work will help create an influential region with the power to make decisions about its own future and will also urge businesses and local authorities to work together to build a clear and consistent set of investment priorities, building on devolved powers.

Over the next 12 months, the chamber will continue to champion the region’s exporters; insisting on a positive trade deal with the EU and demanding much more support for new and existing exporters to grow its reputation as a global North East.

It wants businesses to be able to build upon the region’s unrivalled export track record and break into new international markets.

The Stronger North East campaign has a more connected region as its heart with the urgent need for major investment in the regional rail network, as well as an increase in energy generating capacity.

“In 2017 we have championed the cause of North East businesses and achieved real change,” said Mr McCabe.

“This has taken place against a backdrop of political upheaval and economic uncertainty. The continued success of our members reflects not only their ability to make the most of the opportunities the North East offers, but also resilience in dealing with the challenges we face. The Chamber will campaign for the changes to support them.”