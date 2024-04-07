Casualty airlifted to hospital by Great North Air Ambulance after emergency in Sunderland
A casualty was flown to hospital after an emergency in Sunderland.
Ambulance crews were scrambled to an address in the city on Friday, April 5, shortly before 4pm.
A Great North Air Ambulance helicopter was also dispatched, and landed in Barnes Park.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a medical incident at a private address in Sunderland today (5 April) at 3:46pm.
“We dispatched three ambulance crews and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.
“One person was taken to RVI hospital by air."
A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: “Our critical care team was activated at 4.08pm to reports of a fall in Sunderland, near Barnes Park.
“Our team arrived on scene at 4.16pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.
“At 5.20pm the patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.”
