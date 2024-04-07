Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Great North Air Ambulance in Barnes Park.

A casualty was flown to hospital after an emergency in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance crews were scrambled to an address in the city on Friday, April 5, shortly before 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Great North Air Ambulance helicopter was also dispatched, and landed in Barnes Park.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a medical incident at a private address in Sunderland today (5 April) at 3:46pm.

“We dispatched three ambulance crews and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“One person was taken to RVI hospital by air."

A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: “Our critical care team was activated at 4.08pm to reports of a fall in Sunderland, near Barnes Park.

“Our team arrived on scene at 4.16pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.