Casualty airlifted to hospital by Great North Air Ambulance after emergency in Sunderland

By Tony Gillan
Published 6th Apr 2024, 09:16 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 08:42 BST
The Great North Air Ambulance in Barnes Park.The Great North Air Ambulance in Barnes Park.
The Great North Air Ambulance in Barnes Park.

A casualty was flown to hospital after an emergency in Sunderland.

Ambulance crews were scrambled to an address in the city on Friday, April 5, shortly before 4pm.

A Great North Air Ambulance helicopter was also dispatched, and landed in Barnes Park.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a medical incident at a private address in Sunderland today (5 April) at 3:46pm.

“We dispatched three ambulance crews and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“One person was taken to RVI hospital by air."

A spokesperson for the air ambulance said: “Our critical care team was activated at 4.08pm to reports of a fall in Sunderland, near Barnes Park.

“Our team arrived on scene at 4.16pm and worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

“At 5.20pm the patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.”

