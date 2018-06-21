Cars left vandalised in Sunderland street

An investigation has been launched after cars in a Sunderland street were vandalised.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to trace after a number of cars were targeted in Stirling Close, Grindon.

At around 3.30am on Sunday, May 20, a white man thought to be in his late teens or early twenties used an unknown object to vandalise four cars.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident but he has since been released with no further action to be taken.

Officers leading the investigation have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in the hope that he can assist with their enquiries.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 317 200518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.