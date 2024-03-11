Car Recovery Expert: Here’s How to Save HUNDREDS on Breakdown Cover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drawing on the expertise of car breakdown and recovery specialists from My Car Recovery London, including invaluable insights from the owner, Tom Riley, we uncover essential advice for drivers seeking not only peace of mind on the road but also significant savings on their breakdown cover.

Look at All Your Options

In the crowded marketplace of breakdown cover providers, motorists are often drawn to familiar names such as the AA and RAC. However, Tom Riley emphasizes that there's a wealth of options available that can offer substantial savings without compromising on quality of service. Providers like AutoAid and Eversure are gaining recognition for their comprehensive services, including home start, onward travel, and roadside recovery, all at a fraction of the cost of more traditional choices. Riley's advice is clear: diversify your search and consider these emerging contenders seriously.

Car Recovery

Haggle and Use Cashback Sites

Tom Riley points out that one of the most overlooked strategies in securing a better deal on your breakdown cover is negotiation. The competitive nature of the insurance and breakdown cover industry means that companies are often more flexible than you might think, especially when it comes to renewal time. The simple act of a polite, firm phone call expressing your willingness to switch providers unless the price is reduced can lead to surprisingly significant savings.

Moreover, Riley underscores the benefits of leveraging cashback sites such as Quidco or TopCashback when signing up for a new policy. This approach is particularly effective with the bigger providers and can sometimes halve the cost of a new policy once the cashback is received.

The Haggling Challenge

To shift from being a customer who is taken for granted to one whose business is actively sought after, engaging in negotiation with your service provider is crucial. Here’s how to master the art of haggling for better deals on your car breakdown cover:

Initiate the Conversation: Begin by contacting your current breakdown cover provider. Express your concerns about the price you're paying and mention that you have noticed more competitive rates from their rivals. This initial step signals to the provider that you're informed and considering your options.

Be Direct but Polite: Clearly state your intention: you're seeking a better deal. There's no need for confrontation; a straightforward and polite request can open the door to negotiations.

Leverage the Threat of Leaving: If your initial request is met with resistance, don't hesitate to inform them of your willingness to cancel your policy and switch to another provider. This often triggers the provider’s retention strategy, potentially granting you access to their 'hidden deals' department, where more favourable terms can be negotiated.

Comparison Is Key: Beyond haggling, always be on the lookout for new deals. The market is competitive, and new customer promotions can offer significant savings. Before renewing or accepting a new offer, spend some time comparing available deals from various providers.

The Power of Persistence: Sometimes, the first attempt may not yield the desired outcome. If necessary, be prepared to call back and try again. Persistence can pay off, as dealing with a different representative may result in a different outcome.

Making the Right Choice From The Available Options

Selecting the most suitable breakdown cover requires a thoughtful consideration of your specific needs. Tom Riley and his team at My Car Recovery London highlight the competitive offerings of AutoAid and Eversure, which provide extensive coverage at much lower prices than their more well-known counterparts. For instance, while a similar level of cover from the industry giants might set you back between £200 and £250 annually, these alternative providers offer comparable protection for around £60 a year.