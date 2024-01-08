Range Rover catches fire on busy Sunderland roundabout

Firefighters soon put the blaze out

Firefighters were called to a car fire on a busy Sunderland roundabout.

Police managed to keep traffic flowing while the firefighters dealt with the blaze, which happened on the roundabout joining the A19 and A183 Chester Road. No one was hurt.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm on the afternoon of Saturday 6th January a crew from Farringdon Community Fire Station attended a vehicle fire on the A183 roundabout located over the A19 at Hastings Hill.

“Our Fire Control team took an emergency call at 3.09pm reporting that a Range Rover was ablaze.

“The crew were on-scene within six minutes and extinguished the fire. No persons were involved in the incident.