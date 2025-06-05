A cannabis-using construction worker has lost his job after being caught at the wheel of his Audi while over the drug drive limit in Sunderland city centre.

Cameron Maddison, 29, has been sacked by his employers after disclosing his arrest to them and the likelihood he would be banned from the roads, his solicitor revealed. South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told Maddison, of Sunlea Avenue, Cullercoats, North Tyneside, needs a driving licence to travel to building sites around the country.

But he can no longer complete his duties after he was caught with cannabis derivative THC in his system when pulled over by police in Athenaeum Street on Friday, November 8. Maddison, who was said to have been shocked he provided a positive blood test for the substance, pleaded guilty to drug driving and was banned from motoring for 12 months.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The defendant came to the attention of the police and was pulled over. “He had cause to undertake a roadside swipe, which was positive. A subsequent blood sample was positive.

“He has one previous conviction but no driving matters. It’s a disqualification of between 12 and 16 months.” Maddison’s blood sample showed THC at a level not less than 4.1mcg in blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Michael Crowe, defending, said: “Mr Maddison apologises for causing himself to appear before the court today. “It’s not clear why the police came to pull him over, but they did. He was surprised that he was over the limit for cannabis.

“He acknowledges that he had had some cannabis the day before. It’s a lesson learned. He’s lost his job because of this. It’s construction, he works all over the country. He has had to disclose this to his employer. He has lost the position.

“As far as the disqualification, the sooner that he is able to get back to driving, the sooner he can get back to work.” District Judge Zoe Passfield told Maddison she gave him credit for pleading guilty and for having no previous motoring convictions.

She also fined him £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.