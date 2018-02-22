Can you spot yourself at Roker Park in our picture tribute to preacher Billy Graham?

Have your say

Thousands of people in Sunderland will have reason to recall late American preacher Billy Graham.

Graham, whose powerful rhetoric charmed even United States presidents, spread the word for eight nights at the football club’s former Roker Park ground in May and June 1984.

Following his death earlier this week at the age of 99, we pay tribute to this charismatic evangelist by looking back at how he captivated Wearside nearly 34 years ago.

There’s pictures of him publicising his tour by juggling a football on the sacred turf and standing on the terraces with his arms stretched out like a new manager.

We have also included pictures of the crowd during his visit.

