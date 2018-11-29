Can you help Sunderland police identify this man after burglary?

Police investigating a burglary have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

The garage of a property in Firtree Avenue, Harraton, in Washington, was broken into with police saying "unknown offenders" made away with a combi-boiler and other items.

They have now released a security camera image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

He is believed to have been in the area at the time of the burglary, which took place at around 8.15am on Wednesday, October 31, and officers believe he could help them with their inquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 787 021118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.