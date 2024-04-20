Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calls for a St George’s Day parade in Sunderland are among ideas to mark the occasion in the city.

The feast day of England’s patron saint is marked on April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England is the only constituent of the UK which does not have a public holiday to mark its patron saint’s day.

And with St Patrick’s Day on March 17 having become a day of festivities far from Ireland’s shores, many feel more should be done to make St George’s Day an occasion.

We asked followers of our Facebook page for their ideas.

Caroline Dodds said: “A full parade and a Bank holiday from work, like other counties of the UK.”

Dave Woodward said: “We always had a St George’s Parade with the Scouts in my day, meet at the back of the old museum and library, march to church, then a service and march back with a salute outside the old civic centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also many calling for Sunderland to be draped in the colours of St George.

Lesley Michelle said: “Flags in every pub shop and restaurant, let the day feel special.”

Brian Lewis said: “Paint the bridge red and white.”

Paul Smith said: “Hand out free flags , bunting etc to every shop n pub and ask them to display them.”

Victor Carr said: “March with the St George flag through the city, and people in there own streets fly their flags high and have a party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Strand said: “Chaplins has their bunting up and the band Brit Pack booked ready to celebrate St George's Day.”

Barbi Shickle said: “I have been going out celebrating St George’s Day every year for about 30 years, it has been getting slightly popular but there is not the buzz or enthusiasm like there is for paddys day.

“I think its disgraceful that celebrating makes you feel uneasy by being classed as racist, hooligan and a part of EDL.

“I wish we could just celebrate it and have more places or bars showing interest and put up flags, bunting, and all things St George.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Patterson-Walton said: “Think it's sad st Patrick's day seems to be celebrated more in Sunderland.”

Lee Christian said: “Should be made a bank holiday imo like they do in other countries for their national day.”