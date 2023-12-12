Calls for new traffic calming measures after crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents living beside a dangerous stretch of road in Houghton say traffic calming measures are actually making matters worse following a recent accident.

Redburn Row connects the B1284 with Black Boy Road. It is narrow, lacks road markings, has little street lighting and no pavement. However, dozens of new homes have recently been built beside its western end.

Its relative straightness means some motorists are tempted to speed there.

Sunderland City Council has placed road narrowings, or "chokers" on the road, but residents say this has had no impact and that chokers can make motorists go faster to get to them before oncoming vehicles do.

Residents including Ian Crowe and neighbour Ian Dixon are among those pushing for the changes. They want speed bumps to be installed, or even have the road blocked off.

Mr Crowe said: "It tends to be used as a short-cut between Black Boy Road and the main road. People just scoot through there.

"When they built the new houses, part of the project was to put two traffic calming zones in. They've done that, but they're totally and utterly ineffective. Myself, Ian Dixon and others have written to the council and told them this.

"People just speed through there. It's a 30mph limit, but just the naked eye will tell you they're doing 40-plus. There was an accident last week, which we've warned could happen for several months now.

"Thank God there was nobody walking there at the time. I don't think there were any injuries.

"We've been told by the council that they'll monitor the situation and decide if any additional work should be done.

"We want speed humps; or something more effective. I would prefer it if they blocked the road off.

"People walk along there with their dogs. I have a dog, but I won't walk along there."

Sunderland City Council told the Echo: "We are aware of an accident near to the road narrowing on Redburn Row.

"These traffic calming measures have been funded by developers as a requirement to support new housing developments in the area. The City Council monitors road safety across the city but highways users are responsible for driving safely."