Police were called at 8.45pm on Monday, June 20 after a motorbike collided with a traffic island on Sherburn Road, Durham.
The rider of the bike, 27-year-old Josh Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after.
In a statement released on Thursday, June 23, Durham Constabulary said Josh’s family have asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with what happened.
Most Popular
-
1
Shopworker caught with sickening collection of child abuse images on mobile phone
-
2
Sunderland son jailed after breaching court order banning him entering mum's home
-
3
Call for witnesses to come forward after tragic death of motorcyclist Josh Smith in Durham collision
-
4
Watch as restaurant Zinc revealed as first tenant to move into new Sheepfolds leisure site in Sunderland
-
5
Inquest opens into death of Sunderland teen Kieran Williams as two men face trial accused with murder
The road was closed for several hours following the incident to allow investigators to work at the scene.
The force statement added: “Collision investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage of the bike shortly before the collision.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 436 of June 20.”