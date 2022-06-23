Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 8.45pm on Monday, June 20 after a motorbike collided with a traffic island on Sherburn Road, Durham.

The rider of the bike, 27-year-old Josh Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 23, Durham Constabulary said Josh’s family have asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with what happened.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident to allow investigators to work at the scene.

The force statement added: “Collision investigators would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage of the bike shortly before the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 436 of June 20.”