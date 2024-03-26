Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cairns Road residents say the junction is dangerous and want the council to take action.

People living near a controversial road junction are demanding action.

Neighbours in Fulwell are concerned over incidents at the junction of Cairns Road and Newcastle Road near their homes, and raised a petition - but say they are not satisfied with the response from Sunderland City Council.

After what they say were "two serious road traffic collisions at the junction, along with a number of minor incidents and near misses", 80 of them signed the petition calling for safety measures to be introduced there.

In October 2023 they contacted Cllr Michael Hartnack, Conservative councillor for the area, who presented the petition to full council the next month.

The petition urged council to thoroughly investigate the junction and provide proposals in order to make it safer.

John and Gillian Thirlwell, who live near the junction, say it is becoming more dangerous and that the council has relied on "outdated" data.

Mr Thirlwell said: “Over the years we have seen collisions and many near misses. Indeed we are even anxious when our grandchildren come to our house, as there is a real possibility that a collision could occur involving pedestrians at the junction.

“I cannot believe that the council would admit to using outdated traffic flow data from 2021 to determine the current traffic flow and then go on to suggest that from their information, no traffic collisions have taken place.

“There is clear evidence that Cairns Road is being used as a very dangerous rat run, there have been serious collisions at the junction and it is obvious that the council don’t care until such time as there is a fatality.

"Something needs to be done before someone is killed."

Cllr Hartnack said: “The council officer conducting the investigation following our petition, didn’t even make contact with residents, failed to undertake a joint site survey with councillors, made assumptions around inaccurate data and relied upon historical data in order to come to their conclusion that the junction is safe."

Sunderland City Council told the Echo: "The city council continues to monitor road safety across all the city.

"The matters raised here were examined in accordance with the council’s petition procedures.