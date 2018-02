Firefighters had a busy night on Friday with crews tackling a series of incidents.

A crew from Washington were called to extinguish a wheelie bin on fire in Barmston, Washington.

Firefighters from Rainton Bridge were called to a fire involving a large shed within an allotment in Fencehouses, which saw crews tackle the blaze using one hose reel.

A crew from Farringdon were called to Pennywell in Sunderland to extinguish a car on fire.

The incidents were not related.