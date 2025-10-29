Google

A businessman is behind bars for two violent attacks on his ex-partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Taylor and the woman still lived together when the relationship ended while they waited for their house to be sold. Newcastle Crown Court heard on April 12 he returned home after drinking and pushed her back onto the sofa by the throat "four or five times" during an argument.

The following month they both went on separate nights out and when Taylor saw the woman in the same bar he called her a "fat slag". He went into her room the next morning and took her phone to check if she had been texting other men then pinned her on the bed by her throat until she struggled to breathe and repeatedly spat in her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor, 40, of Park Road North, Chester Le Street, Durham, admitted assault, intentional strangulation and assault by beating. Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer jailed him for 14 months and told him: "You showed complete contempt for her."

The court heard Taylor has never been in trouble before and owns a business.