Why we want to meet smaller firms for our Sunderland business awards

Small is beautiful - especially in the Wearside thriving business scene.

And those smaller firms are being urged to show off their excellence by entering the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

Smaller businesses are very important to our long term success – we’ve seen many start-ups grow into significantly larger operations, investing in the city and region and bringing high quality jobs, talent and confidence to Sunderland Coun Graeme Miller

The message to get involved came from Sunderland City Council leader, Coun Graeme Miller.

He said the city was “known for its big industries such as the strong automotive sector led by Nissan and its supply chain, alongside thriving contact centres, software, offshore and renewable energies.

“But the city is also a hotspot for new and expanding enterprises,” Coun Miller added.

“Supporting new business in Sunderland and encouraging SMEs to locate in the city is central to Sunderland City Council’s economic development plans. And it’s a policy that is paying off.

“In the last decade, the council’s business investment team has attracted 14,500 jobs and £2.5 billion of capital investment to the city – more than any other city of its size in the UK.

“We took strategic and focused decisions about the potential growth sectors for the future and have built three thriving incubator business centres that are part of that long-term commitment to stimulate and develop them. It’s important for creative and hi-tech enterprises to have the right kind of environment where they can thrive, and our centres provide that.”

Coun Miller told of the importance of SMEs and added: “Smaller businesses are very important to our long term success – we’ve seen many start-ups grow into significantly larger operations, investing in the city and region and bringing high quality jobs, talent and confidence to Sunderland.”

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, BIC, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

