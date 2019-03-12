Union calls on Nissan to redeploy staff after decision to axe Infiniti line from Sunderland plant

Union bosses have said Nissan should look to employ workers affected by its decision to end the production of its Infiniti vehicles elsewhere at its Sunderland site.

Unite has said there should be job redeployment when it ends the production of its Infiniti Q30 and says it would be working closely with the company to protect the jobs of workers affected by the carmaker’s decision.

The Wearside workforce will no longer build the Q30 car within months.

Read more: Nissan's Infiniti brand to stop producing models in Sunderland this year as part of withdrawal from Western Europe in early 2020





Responding to today’s announcement, Unite said it would be seeking assurances on future employment and was confident of securing redeployment opportunities for the 200-plus workers affected.

It is understood there are fewer than 250 workers on the line, with 12,000 Infiniti models turned out by the plant out of the 500,000 vehicles produced last year.

Nissan’s announcement to stop production of the Infiniti Q30at Sunderland follows a decision to stop selling the model in Western Europe amid poor sales.

Production will now shift to Japan as Nissan focuses on sales of the Infiniti Q30 in China and Eastern Europe.

Related: Union remains 'seriously concerned' over future employment at Sunderland's Nissan plant



Unite's national officer Steve Bush said: “This decision, which is driven by poor sales, is obviously sad news.

"Unite is confident however that workers on the Infiniti Q30 production line who want to stay with Nissan can be redeployed within the Sunderland plant onto other models.

“In the coming weeks Unite will be working closely with Nissan to protect jobs and ensure that redeployment is carried out in an open and transparent way.

"We will also be seeking assurances on future employment levels and the production of other models at Sunderland.”

Related: Nissan confirms new X-Trail will NOT be built at Sunderland plant - and says Brexit 'uncertainty' is not helping