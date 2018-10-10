Transport firm is on board for Sunderland Echo business awards

The drive to find Wearside and County Durham’s greenest businesses has attracted a top sponsor.

Stagecoach North East is on board for this year’s Portfolio Awards.

Malcolm Bell, Operations Manager at Stagecoach North East’s Sunderland depot, said: “We are proud to serve the community of Sunderland and delighted to continue our support for this excellent initiative through sponsorship of the Green Champion Award.

“As a local employer and public transport provider, we strive to achieve a cleaner and greener community for all to enjoy, through our gas buses, eco-driving schemes and support for community initiatives such as our ‘Green Santa’ campaign.

“The Sunderland Portfolio Awards is an excellent opportunity for the companies and individuals involved to take centre stage and gain the recognition that their great efforts deserve.

“I would like to wish everyone the best of luck with their nominations and hope that everyone enjoys what promises to be a fantastic evening.”

MAKE it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

MAKE it Sunderland is also backing the Small Business Category of the competition.

BIC is acknowledging the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, Gentoo, Stagecoach in Sunderland, The Bid, ResQ, Maxim Brewery, Sunderland College, Creo, Northern Railway, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, and PG Legal Commercial Solicitors.

* We want to hear from the people who make the area tick on the business front but we can only do that if we receive your nominations.

Individuals, businesses themselves – in fact anyone can put forward a nomination for this year’s awards for a company that they feel is deserving of recognition.

There are plenty of well-known categories from previous years such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Get nominating and let’s make this a year of celebration of the best in Wearside business.

To nominate, post your nominations to Lynn Wild, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le- Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.