Sunderland petrol station wants to scrap night pay window and open its doors 24 hours

A city petrol station has applied to open its doors for late night sales as part of an application submitted to Sunderland City Council.

The Foxcover Filling Station, in Durham Road, Sunderland, is currently open 24 hours.

However, under its current licence, it is only allowed to serve customers through a security night pay window between 10pm and 6am.

In an application to the council, managers have requested for this condition to be removed to allow customers and taxi drivers to access the shop.

The changes follow improved CCTV at the store alongside plans to increase the number of staff working on the night shift.

This aims to “improve security and control” of the site, a report states.

The changes also aim to reduce noise from queues regularly using the night pay window buying booze, food and supplies.

Comments on the application can be submitted to Sunderland City Council in writing until Monday, December 31.

The final decision on the application will be made by the council’s licensing authority in future.

…

Foxcover Petrol Station on Durham Road Sunderland Picture: Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service