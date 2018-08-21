Sunderland fitness studio in the running for Echo Portfolio award

Hard work is paying dividends for a Sunderland business which is in the running for honours.

Fitness studio Hansom Devils, in Murton Street - and its owner Karl Hansom - have been praised for the way it has got people into shape.

Karl Hansom's Hanson Devils Fitness Studio has been nominated for a Portfolio Award

Grateful customers have nominated it for a Portfolio Award and one said: “. I cannot thank Karl enough for helping me.

“I was with him from the opening of his business and I know many people feel the same as me ,and he has changed so many people’s lives for the better.”

As well as fitness sessions, people have also benefited from dietary advice and sports massage.

Hansom Devils has expanded to include soft play facilities which can be accessed by members as well as the local community.

It is two years since I set the business up and I can not believe how much it has progressed Karl Hansom

Owner Karl Hansom described the nomination as “brilliant” and said: “We get gratitude every day from customers but it is nice to be recognised. It is two years since I set the business up and I can not believe how much it has progressed.

“The building we have got now is home for the foreseeable future.”

