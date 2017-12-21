Sunderland firm is expanding its team of digital experts

A Sunderland firm blending cutting-edge tech with old school values is aiming to transform online marketing as it expands its team of digital experts.

With a focus on integrity, trust and transparency, Digital Allies is working hard to bring a fresh perspective to the digital sector.

Formed in 2015, the business has expanded rapidly over the past two years. Already boasting a team of 14 digital marketing specialists, it is set to grow with two new recruits set to join in the coming weeks.

Steven Parker, Managing Director, said: “It’s been an incredible couple of years, and it’s really good to be welcoming new members into our team of digital experts as we kick on with the further expansion of the business.

“Each member of our team is an expert in digital.

“We don’t hire anyone to be a middleman – the voice between expert and client – instead we want our clients to have direct access to the people who are developing and running the campaigns.”

The approach is unique to client liaison and developing digital strategies, procurement and training and has helped establish solid foundations for Digital Allies to launch further ambitious growth plans.

Steven said: “We’re now a regionally recognised business with an expanding client list, but we want to grow further and become influential on a national platform.

“An essential part of our business model is making our clients better at digital themselves.

“Digital marketing can seem intimidating and complicated, but with further development we hope to make it more accessible.

“Importantly, we do not hide behind jargon. We make sure we are open and transparent with clients to enable a beneficial and progressive process.”

Steven cites a lack of transparency within the digital marketing industry as one of his key motivations behind the formation of the business.

He said: “The digital agency model is maybe a little tired and in need of fresh perspective. Digital Allies is built around transparency, flexibility and integrity, and we work to ensure clients are always satisfied.

“We want to remove the unscrupulous reputation that the digital industry has in some quarters by ensuring our clients have a positive experience.”

Sunderland City Council has provided vital developmental support to Digital Allies.

Steven said: “The council has always been there for us when we needed them, whether it be for financial support, networking or just day-to-day advice.

“It helped us to establish ourselves in the region, providing the perfect base for future development. It’s been an on-going process that has been rewarding since the onset.”

Based at Evolve Business Centre, Rainton Bridge – home to small start-ups and established multi-nationals – the agency boasts a wealth of experienced personnel offering expert advice and support.

Coun Henry Trueman of Sunderland City Council, said: “Digital Allies is a brilliant business that has strong roots to the city.

“It has the potential to grow and thrive, and importantly it will do so with a strong code of ethics.”

To find out more about Digital Allies, visit: https://digitalallies.co.uk

