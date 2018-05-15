ResQ toasts 12 years in business with charity match for Bradley Lowery Foundation

Call centre ResQ celebrated its 12th anniversary by organising a charity football match at the Stadium of Light.

The privately-owned business, based in Hull and Seaham, has always been a strong advocate and supporter of local charities, raising tens of thousands of pounds over the years, and this year it chose two charities to focus its main efforts on, Health Stars in Hull, which is working with CAMHS on a new in-patient unit in the city, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation in Seaham.

The Seaham and Hull teams ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Steve Brock.

The latest activity was the fundraising football match between its two call centres, with Hull taking on Seaham.

Each centre took a squad of 18 players to the ground where the two teams battled it out over 90 minutes.

To raise money, all players paid a minimum of £25 and some even arranged sponsorship from clients, friends and family.

A programme was designed free of charge by Hull marketing agency Pace Communications and @ITSpectrum donated the printing.

Action from the game at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Steve Brock.

Many of ResQ’s clients and suppliers generously sponsored various categories, including the teams’ shirts, match day ball, the trophy, man of the match, the ball boys and more.

Everyone involved worked hard in the lead up to the game, having held regular training and fitness sessions, and each side had a manager and assistant to ensure that the teams were match fit.

A luxury 75-seater coach was laid on for the Hull squad and some of its supporters who made the trip to Sunderland.

Jenny Preston, charity manager at Health Stars, said: “We are proud to be supporting Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust in the building of their new CAMHS specialist inpatient unit.

Fans ahead of the ResQ charity football game.

“We will be working in partnership with the Trust to enhance the new unit by providing specialist equipment, lovely gardens and most importantly providing the little touches to make this new centre less like a hospital and more like a home.”

Both ResQ teams took the challenge seriously, while one employee, head of finance Paul Anderson, is a qualified referee and took charge of the match.

Speaking ahead of the game, Gemma Lowery, from the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed that ResQ has chosen the foundation as its charity this year.

“Good luck to both teams playing at the Stadium of Light, I’m sure Bradley will be looking over you and cheering you on.”

Nigel Dykes, who donated �500 to play in the game.

Amanda Parkinson, marketing director at ResQ, said: “Team members trained really hard in our on-site gym and the competition between the two sites has been formidable.

“We’re obviously delighted to be supporting two wonderful charities and the full business is looking forward to supporting both over the remainder of 2018 and 2019.”

The game ended with a 4-1 win for Hull.

Between the two centres, £7,000 has been raised so far and the company hope to hit the £10,000 mark by the end of the month.

Amanda added: “We are looking forward to presenting the cheques to both charities in the next few weeks.