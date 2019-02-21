Pizza restaurant and Irish bar confirm plans to launch new businesses alongside food hall, cinema and shops

A pizza firm and a new Irish bar and restaurant have confirmed they will be moving into a development on the banks of the River Wear.

Italian street food firm Log Fire Pizza Co and Delaney’s Donkey, a new Irish bar and restaurant concept, are both set to open at The Riverwalk, the £30 million site in Durham this summer.

The announcement comes as Odeon’s fit out works progress for the six-screen cinema it will open within the complex.

The venues will join Cosy Club and Turtle Bay on the new promenade, with a food hall also part of the plans.

It will see a mix of street food and drinks brands in kiosks and mobile units, all situated around communal seating and smaller tables.

Lane7 boutique bowling, a new facility for Durham Distillery are also in the pipeline.

Many bars and cafes are already open at The Riverwalk, including Old Tom’s Gin Bar and It’s All About the Cake, which opened last month.

Ice Stone Gelato will open this month, joining a range of shops that trading, such as Savers, CEX, Poundland and The Works.

Winner of the Best pizza in the North East in the 2018 Slice Wars, Log Fire Pizza Co will be opening its first permanent restaurant at The Riverwalk, offering a selection of Neapolitan-style dishes.

Craig Shelmerdine, Log Fire Pizza, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our first restaurant in the heart of Durham.

"The Riverwalk is set to be an exciting new venture for us and we’re proud to be a part of this.

"Pizza is perhaps the only dish in the world that can stir up such resounding gastronomic emotions, and we aim to be a place where our customers can find feast and friendship, and enjoy true Neapolitan style pizza, pastas, wines and beers.”

Delaney’s Donkey will offer an all-day menu of locally-sourced food in a relaxed family friendly dining atmosphere, with regular live music and Irish dancing at the weekends.

Owner Andy Maher has plans to expand to further cities, such as York and Newcastle.

Andy said: “We are delighted to be debuting at The Riverwalk, Durham.

"We believe we are bringing something truly unique to the city, and in a spectacular location right on the riverfront. We are looking forward to welcoming our first guests soon.”

Nick Berry, Partner at Clearbell Capital, commented: “As the construction programme is nearing completion, and Odeon is making progress on the fit out of its six-screen cinema, we are pleased to welcome these exciting new restaurants to The Riverwalk.

"This development is about bringing a new energy to this part of the city, with a vibrant mix of restaurants, cafes and bars, to complement the cinema and bowling lanes.

"These two new brands are unique offerings as up and coming local operators, who we are proud to welcome alongside the national brands, giving visitors and residents more choice and more reasons to stay in the city.”

The Riverwalk is owned by Clearbell Property Partners II LP (Clearbell), a fund managed by Clearbell Capital.

Speaking about food hall plans, Nick Berry, partner at Clearbell Capital, said: “The street food scene in the North East is really exciting, and we want to capture some of that spirit in The Riverwalk.

"Our new food hall concept will create a platform to bring unique food operators right to the heart of The Riverwalk, and with the cinema, bowling lanes and a great range of new restaurant brands, we’re establishing a real point of difference for Durham.”

Anyone interested in running a food or drinks business and would like to register their interest can contact Spencer Wilson via spencer.wilson@cushwake.com