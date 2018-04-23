North East meets New York with business trip to Big Apple

A North East start-up is heading for the Big Apple to bring New York social media insights and future trends to the region’s digital market.

Chester-le-Street-based Epic Social is attending the world-renowned Social Media Week New York.

“We are always on the lookout for ways to diversify our services and obtain even better results for our clients,” said managing director Ben Maughan.

“Social Media Week New York will provide us with the perfect opportunity to explore everything that is new and disruptive in the digital space on a global scale so we can bring this knowledge back to the North East and help our clients utilise it to their advantage.”

Epic Social has already enjoyed success despite only being established in late 2017, counting licensed outlets of McDonald’s, Porsche, BMW and Mini as some of its earliest adopters.

“The digital and tech markets are changing and evolving daily so we have had to stay agile and continually adapt our services in order to keep up,” added Aidan Sunter, director at Epic Social.

“Being the only North East business to attend Social Media Week New York will undoubtedly help to give us a competitive advantage, but will also provide us with a valuable insight into upcoming trends and emerging technologies which we can then adopt to our clients’ benefit.”

Now in its 10th consecutive year, Social Media Week New York is one of the world’s largest dedicated social media conferences, attracting over 200 high-profile speakers and around 2,000 delegates from all over the globe.

Hosted at venues across the iconic city, Social Media Week brings professionals with a passion for social media and emerging trends together for four days of inspirational talks, rigorous debate and a glimpse into the future of the digital industry.

“We’re really excited to be attending Social Media Week,” Ben concluded.

“We will be live streaming from the events for people to view on Facebook and Instagram and providing updates via our blog about the workshops we have attended and the things we have learnt.”