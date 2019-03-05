Nissan describe reports 400 jobs under threat over possible cut backs to Sunderland production line shifts as 'rumours'

Nissan has refused to comment on reports it plans to cut back production line shifts at its Sunderland plant, which could put 400 jobs under threat, saying it doesn't respond to 'rumours or speculations'.

Sky News is reporting that the Japanese car firm's proposals would see the number of shifts on a production line making Qashqai and Leaf vehicles reduced from three to two.

If the car manufacturing giant goes ahead with the plans it could put 400 jobs in Sunderland under threat.

A Nissan spokesman said: “Nissan does not comment on rumours or speculations”"

It comes after Nissan announced it would not make its new X-Trail model in Sunderland last month.

The firm said that the decision had been taken for "business reasons" affected by rules on diesel engines and reduced sales but said uncertainty around Brexit was "not helping".

The news was a blow to the near 7,000-strong workforce at the car firm's Wearside plant, which produces around 2,000 cars a day and has been active since 1986.

Nissan had previously announced in 2016 that the next-generation X-Trail for the European market would be built on Sunderland, where it already makes the Qashqai, Juke, Q30, Note and the zero-emission electric Leaf.

Instead, the X-Trail will now be produced at its Kyushu plant in Japan.