New chemical distribution site with 35 staff opens in Sunderland

Sunderland’s mayor did the honours as a new factory which employs 35 people was officially opened on Wearside.

German chemical distribution firm Brenntag held an open day celebrating the launch of its new facility at the Turbine Business Park, off the A1231 Sunderland Highway.

The new site will serve as a major distribution, service and sales facility for the North East and North Cumbria.

The purpose-built facility, on a 3.4 acre site, is designed to store and handle chemical products and ingredients for the vast number of life, material and environmental manufacturing industries.

Over 100 manufacturers attended the open day, along with the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan, mayoral consort Micky Horswill, representatives of the North East Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC), Department of International Trade, and industry associations.

Coun Scanlan cut the ribbon to officially open the site before she and others were given an extensive tour in which they met with workers.

She said: “It is fantastic to see Brenntag, a global leader in the chemical industry, investing in a new site in the city at a time when they are celebrating their 100th anniversary in the region.

“The multi-million investment will become the company’s hub for the North East of England, servicing both the current customer base and the wider Brenntag network.

“We are pleased to welcome Brenntag and their staff to the city and we wish them all of the best for the future.”

Russel Argo, regional president Brenntag UK and Ireland, said: “In 2018 we were able to celebrate tracing our roots in the North East back 100 years, the new site marks a new era for Brenntag in the area.

“We have a fantastic heritage of servicing the North East and are extremely pleased that we will be able to expand our service offering to the region through our brand new facilities.

“This major investment signifies Brenntag’s strategic intent to further enhance the efficiency of our infrastructure, geographical reach and added value capabilities in the core markets we serve.”

Brenntag manages complex supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to thousands of products and services.

The company operates a global network with more than 530 locations in 73 countries and has a workforce of more than 16,000 employees.

