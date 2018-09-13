More than 100 jobs up for grabs in 'mega recruitment drive' after call centre wins bingo and energy contracts

More than 100 jobs are up for grabs as a contact centre expands its business.

EC Outsourcing, based in Boldon Business Park next to the A19, has signed a new deal with Buzz Bingo, formerly known as Gala Leisure Ltd, and is expanding on services it provides to Economy Energy, resulting in 104 new jobs.

From Left to right, Steve Hildreth - campaign manager and Nathan Cumiskey business development and operations manager, with some of the new Buzz Bingo chat hosts

The company already employs about 300 members of staff, and the new intake will see the workforce rise to more than 400 employees, working across ten campaigns for six major clients.

Nathan Cumiskey, business development and operations manager, who will be overseeing the Buzz Bingo campaign, said: "It's great to see big brand names recognising the North East as an investible place to do business and we're proud to be able to contribute a steady flow of jobs to the region.

"These are fresh and exciting job roles and definitely something different. We're looking for fun and energetic individuals who love talking to new people and building new relationships."

EC Outsourcing has been appointed to handle Buzz Bingo's chat hosting service, which has already seen 30 roles created.

It has also had the go ahead from existing client Economy Energy to grow its customer service campaign, taking on more customer service advisors.

Stevie Shaves, digital director at Buzz Bingo, said: "Our customers are the most important part of our business, and making sure they're taken care of is central to our operation.

"Chat hosts play an integral part in building the unique relationships we pride ourselves on having with our customers and given EC's experience and reputation in the gaming industry we're confident we've made a great partnership."

EC Outsourcing has also won outbound sales work for a leading energy provider, further growing its already impressive profile in this sector.

The company has recently taken over occupancy of a new unit at its location in Boldon Business Park, to house its ever-growing workforce.

Managing director Phil Westoby said: "We are thrilled about partnering with two big contenders in the gaming and energy industries and can't wait to get the campaigns up and running. These are major contract wins for us and will see our headcount jump to well over the 400 mark."

The fast-growing outsourcer, which provides sales, acquisition and customer service solutions to brands spanning a range of sectors, has seen a colossal leap in expansion over the last 12 months.

Mr Westoby said although a relatively new contender among the region's contact centres, EC has gone from strength to strength since forming in 2013.

The company's workforce has grown year on year following consistent contract wins, often up against tough competition.

He added: "The last 12 months have been monumental for us as a business, and these new partnerships and work streams are enabling us to expand our operation further and create more career opportunities for the local community.

"We pride ourselves on providing long and full careers in a fun environment that's a little outside of the ordinary. We're all about having fun, providing an excellent service to the customer, while offering a great work life balance for our staff."

EC Outsourcing is recruiting now for chat hosts, inbound customer advisors and outbound sales advisors. Immediate starts available.

To apply, contact 01915195297, or send your CV to info@ecoutsourcing.co.uk.

For more information on the job roles on offer, visit www.ecoutsourcing.co.uk/careers