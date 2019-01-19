'Make this happen' - 16 things you said about plans to revitalise Sunderland seafront

Crazy golf, a swimming pool and new nightclubs all form part of your vision for the future of Sunderland's seafront.

Major regeneration plans aimed at giving new leases of life to buildings at Roker and Seaburn were revealed in 2018 - but their success is dependent on a bid made by Sunderland City Council to the Coastal Communities Fund.

An artist's impression of how the former Bay Shelter at Seaburn could look as a cafe or restaurant.

Councillors have now rubber-stamped the plans linked to the bid, which include creating new cafes, restaurants and beach huts.



Dozens of you got in touch on Facebook to express support for the idea, and also shared suggestions for what else you would like to see come to the coast.

A new leisure centre, additional entertainment for children and an ice cream parlour were among your ideas for the area.

If the plans go ahead, the facilities will be managed by the Sunderland Seafront Trust, the governingbody for the Roker Heritage Group.

Many of you called for more to be done at the seafront.

Here are some of your ideas and comments from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Paul Grieves: "Some cracking points above. If we want tourism (and its income) and we want more locals spending time (and money) at the sea front, we need plenty of parking (free parking) more cafes, bars and restaurants (possibly even an upmarket night club/late bar or two) and leisure facilities."

Andrew Richard Hope: "We need a crazy golf."

Janet Marrs: "A cafe designed especially for disabled people would be wonderful with helpful staff."

You've been having your say on the plans on social media.

Freda Fairley: "About time Seaburn was going to get like it used to be, make it a proud place to go to it's a lovely seaside resort do it up like South Shields has been done I used to live in Fullwell and every week end I went to the beach it was a fantastic place to go to and I loved the town full of shops and pictures to go to. hope something gets done."

Jacky Bewick Copeland: "Our seafront could be fabulous it needs some investment into it, the coastline is stunning."

Sheila Jacqueline Sly: "As much as I love our seafront and really look forward to significant enhancement I am not sure about yet more coffee shops, as it is there are coffee shops about every 200 hundred yards. More up market restaurants and more interesting/all weather stuff for families."

Mick Reid: "It needs a leisure centre. Golf course, bowling greens, attractions for children and plenty of kiosks selling a variety of different goods and brightening up. Also plenty of bins for rubbish so hopefully litter is not dropped."

Deb Chaytor: "It really does need something there’s not a lot there at all to attract money in to the area, more coffee shops and shops for the summertime economy especially."

Elaine Watt: "More dog-friendly cafes would be great."

Louise Claire Maclennan: "Absolutely! It’s about time it had SOMETHING! We’ve got beautiful beaches then not much else. There is so much potential to have something amazing we just need someone with a bit vision."

Kev Miller: "I'd love to see a few bars, couple more restaurants and an ice cream parlour. Since the Fat Buddha opened, it's always busy. Plus something decent for kids to do."

Hayley Byers: "Every new venture is a positive for the area."

Chris Sumby: "Always good to see people opening up businesses and bringing something new to the area!"

Ian Burns: "Can we just have a seafront that does the city proud for today and the future! It will probably be another 60 years before more improvements are made, if the past is anything to go by. Let’s think along environmental lines and make the buildings as efficient as possible. Consider everyone’s opinion."

Denise Martin: "Swimming pool like Shields has because this is something Sunderland lacks."

Evan Lloyd: "Make this happen. Need better parking availability to go with it though."