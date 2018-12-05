John Lewis, Apple and something new: The shops you want to see come to Sunderland

The opening of a new bargain store in Sunderland prompted hundreds of you to share your views on the shops you want to see come to the city.

More than 700 of you voted in an online poll about the type of shops that should open on Wearside - and 40% of you would like to see new clothes shop. Household shops were also a popular choice, followed by different places to buy food and drink. Here are the poll results in full.

Many of you also made calls for another department store in the city, while others wanted to see a traditional toy shop open its doors.

Here are some of your suggestions from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Bill Edward Meeks: "Specialised small businesses catering to the niche market."

Deborah Spraggon: "We need to take a leaf out of York centre offering street entertainment and activities for people to engage in and free parking."

The majority of the people who voted in our poll wanted to see more clothes shops come to Sunderland.

Margaret Crosby: "A bookshop. A WH Smiths and maybe a small area for quality independent food shops."

Bob Child: "Amazon, Google, Wish, Starbucks drive-thru."

Carolyn Straughan: "A decent clothes shop for all age groups, and reduce parking fees so you are not looking at your watch all the time wondering what you might have to pay, you don't get a chance to wander town and go for a cuppa."

Rose Wharton: "We really could do with a good dept store like Joplings or John Lewis."

Sean Laws: "Sunderland needs to encourage independent businesses into the city centre. Local people will support local business."

Angie Pearn: "BHS is a huge miss."

Aimee Jenkinson: "Sunniside had lots of money spent on it and now appears to have empty shop spaces. Give independent traders a break with free rent to help start ups.

"People need a reason to leave The Bridges High Street used to be so vibrant and busy, let's get that back too."

Lee K Nelson: "Cheap parking, sports shops, clothes shops, nice bars,toy shops and [zero] traffic wardens bring back 1980s."

Lenny Busker: "A quality cheese shop ... it’s really difficult to find rare breeds of cheese without going to Darlington, and the petrol money outweighs the quality of the Stinking Bishop."

Kevin Cook: "Children’s clothing stores - Mothercare is a big miss."

Rachel Bell: "Vans, Lakeland, Lindt, Shake Shack, SmashBurger, Typo, Staples, Apple, Ben’s Cookies, etc."

Wilf Newall: "Rohan, Echo, Pizza Express & Zizzi."

Chris Smith: "Bring Woolworths back!"

Bob Jackson: "Musical instrument shop."

Alice Grant: "Decent butchers."

Graeme Cooperwaite: "Decent seated resting areas, free parking and a wide variety of choice furniture, fashion, books, toys to name a few."

Jennifer James: "Bring back C&A and Geordie Jeans."