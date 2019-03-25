'Investment is needed now' - 13 things you said about plans for a new-look Sunderland city centre

A bold vision for the future of Sunderland city centre has been announced by council leaders - and you have been having your say.

The plans include a new City Hall base on the redeveloped Vaux site, a new footbridge to provide a connection between the town centre and the Stadium of Light and an improved railway station.

A meeting will take place on Wednesday to discuss Sunderland City Council's plans to relocate to Vaux - a move which they hope will act as the catalyst for further investment by the private sector in the run-up to 2030.

As part of the ambitious plans, the local authority also hopes to deliver an improved choice of bars and restaurants in the city centre, further regeneration work on historic buildings in Sunderland's Heritage Action Zone and better road links into the city as part of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor Project.

Additional funding worth hundreds of thousands has also been committed to frontline environmental services in a bid to clean up the city.

Some Echo readers, posting on our Facebook page, have praised the plans and welcomed the planned investment in the city.

How the new City Hall building could look on Sunderland's redeveloped Vaux site.

Others have instead shared their own ideas about where they would like to see money spent, such as on the seafront, and argued that money should be spent "now" instead of putting such focus onto future plans.

Here is how you reacted to the news on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Kenny Hunter: "Comes to something when South Shields is a better day out than our city."

Kevin Shaw: "This is great news and I really hope the council can deliver on these plans. All badly needed."

Other view of how the City Hall could look.

Graham Donkin: "The footbridge is a no brainer and an essential link to improve footfall in the city centre. Not sure about any of the other plans, but something has to be done."

Tom Parkin: "Great news for the City of Sunderland."

Gary Thompson: "Spend the money/investment on our sea front. Look at Shields. I get that's where they go with the family for a day out."

Alison Burnell: "Fabulous! After lots of fiscal knock backs the footbridge is happening, so pleased."

Margaret Crosby: "Planning bars, houses and a footbridge? That isn't the main reason businesses choose a site. That would be costs, such as transport to the markets, availability of cheap raw materials and customers."

Barry Potts: "Investment is needed now not in 11 more years."

Chris Wilson: "How are they going to attract investment when many buildings are standing empty at the moment?"

Pat Ross: "The footbridge would be well used to get to the stadium on match days but a waste of money, otherwise."

Pete Bogg: "Great day - fantastic plan for the future of our city."

Gordon Greenman: "And pigs will fly."

Mark Wallace: "At last the train station will be looked at as well."