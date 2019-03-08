Have your say on the next phase of Sunderland's International Advanced Manufacturing Park

Consultation on the next stage of a multi-million pound business park creating thousands of jobs in the North East starts later this month.

The International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) will begin a consultation exercise on Monday, March 25, giving local residents and businesses the chance to have their say on plans for the second phase of the 150 hectare site. The consultation will run until Sunday, May 19.

IAMP LLP, the project’s promoter, will be writing to homes and businesses in the vicinity of the development site with further details about how they can have their say. Notices explaining the consultation process will also be published in the local and national press.

A statement from IAMP LLP - a partnership between South Tyneside and Sunderland City Councils, said: “IAMP is one of the country’s most significant development sites, delivering thousands of jobs and a huge economic impact for the region and the UK at large.

"We welcome the opportunity to speak to local residents and businesses about the second phase of this game-changing site.”

IAMP TWO will be located north of Nissan’s factory and to the west of the A19, spanning land in Sunderland and South Tyneside. As well as buildings and services for new automotive and advanced manufacturing businesses, IAMP TWO includes a small number of facilities to cater to workers, such as shops and a hotel.

There will be improved transport connections for vehicles, walkers, horse riders and cyclists. It also includes a significant area land to provide a range of measures aimed at creating

and improving the local environment and habitats.

IAMP ONE was approved last year, and construction began in August, in with the first building on-site already nearing completion.

Two further facilities are set to be considered by Sunderland City Council’s planning department over the coming months.

UK Government has pledged £42m from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) towards infrastructure including new roads, bridges and environmental enhancements to support the development. The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital

investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport as part of the North East Growth Deal

To find out more about the forthcoming consultation on IAMP TWO, visit www.iamp- consultation.com.