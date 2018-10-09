'Far too long we have been the poor relation to Newcastle' - how would you like to see Sunderland transformed?

A multi-million pound project to create a giant observation wheel in the North East has set tongues wagging here in Sunderland.

If the project, masterminded by the World Wheel Company, goes ahead, the 140m wheel, dubbed the Whey Aye, would sit on the banks of the River Tyne in Newcastle, bringing an estimated £100million worth of investment to the city, along with more than 500 jobs. So we asked if you, the Echo readers, would like to see something similar in Sunderland. On our Facebook page, many of you argued that any investment in Sunderland would be a good thing - but others had more specific ideas of what they would like to see in their city. Cast your vote below.

Some residents called for new buildings to house community projects and "something different" to celebrate Sunderland's proud industrial history.

Others were keen to see improvements to existing facilities and infrastructure.

Are restaurants and leisure activities your priority? Or would you like to see something new to put Sunderland on the map?

Here's how you reacted to the story on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

An artist's impression of how the Newcastle development could look. Picture: PA.

Jim Bowens: "Any investment in Sunderland is a bonus. Far too long have we been the poor relation to Newcastle."

Shaun Spence:"Any money that is found to build something like this in Sunderland could be put to much better use for social care, educations, parks and rec."

Mark Beadle: "Sunderland being a 'new' city should get out and build new, interesting buildings and community projects.

"It does need some big gimmick to draw people in from around the area a bit more than the Glass Centre. I don’t know the answer exactly, but what’s Sunderland’s biggest draw that Newcastle doesn’t have? The beach."

Peter Kirby: "Any development would be a start."

Stuart Bate: "I think we need another hotel."

Paul Taylor: "How about something different like a monorail along the river bank, with commentary about Sunderland's proud industrial and social history."

Jon P Bonallie: "A huge upturned ship turned into a museum of Mackem ship history. More our cuppa tea."

Keith Gilmaney: "If it attracts people to the region, where's the harm?"

*A planning application for the Whey Aye wheel is set to be submitted to Newcastle City Council later this year. Along with the wheel, there are hopes for an additional tall steel structure, named The Geordie Giant, a family entertainment centre and a new food and drink development.