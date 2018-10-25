Debenhams to close 50 stores, putting 4,000 jobs at risk

Debenhams has five stores in the North East. It is not known if any are on the closure list.
Debenhams is to close up to 50 stores, putting around 4,000 jobs at risk.

The group said the closures will take place over a three to five-year period, and the announcement comes alongside a dire set of financial figures.

Debenhams swung to a £491.5million loss in the year to September 1 after being stung by exceptional write-downs of £512.4million, primarily relating to store and lease provisions, IT costs and impairment charges.

The loss compares to a profit of £59million last year.

It is not yet known which stores are earmarked for closure. In the North East the group has stores in Sunderland, Newcastle, Gateshead, Stockton, as well as a Desire by Debenhams outlet in South Shields.

Boss Sergio Bucher said: "It has been a tough year for retail in 2018 and our performance reflects that.

"We are taking decisive steps to strengthen Debenhams in a market that remains volatile and challenging.

"We are taking tough decisions on stores where financial performance is likely to deteriorate over time.

"Debenhams remains a strong and trusted brand with 19 million customers shopping with us over the past year.

"With a strengthened balance sheet, we will focus investment behind our strategic priorities and ensure that Debenhams has a sustainable and profitable future."