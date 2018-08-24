Cupcake company hopes for tasty win at Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards

A cupcake business boss is hoping to win a Portfolio Award - because that would be the “cherry on top.”

Helena Harford, 32, runs Sunderland-based Print Cakes with husband Brendan, 33, and it’s a huge success already - despite only being formed at the start of the year.

Helena Harford's cake business, Print Cakes, which has been nominated for a Portfolio Award.

The online venture specialises in corporate branded cupcakes as well as cupcake gift boxes for special occasions and delivers nationwide. Each cupcake is printed with an edible image on top.

Customers can design their cupcakes online using the cupcake tool.

Helena said the business was going so well that it was about to take on its first employee who will bake the cupcakes, freeing up Helena to do other work in the firm.

Helena added: “Print Cakes has big ambitions to scale the business, providing employment in the local area.”

We believe Print Cakes should win the award as it has achieved so much in the short time it has been launched and has huge potential to grow. Winning would be the cherry on top of the cake Helena Harford

Print Cakes has baked for national companies such as Virign Money, O2, World Pay, Easy Jet, Sky, and Go Daddy, said Helena.

“We believe Print Cakes should win the award as it has achieved so much in the short time it has been launched and has huge potential to grow.”

Helena said winning the award would be “the cherry on the cake.

“Most of the battle is getting people to know about us. We are very passionate about Sunderland and the North East and if we can get connections with local businesses, that would be a massive achievement.”

