Bid to build more than 200 new homes on Sunderland’s former Edward Thompson paper mill site

Hundreds of new homes could be built on the site of a former landmark paper mill under new plans lodged with Sunderland City Council.

The former Edward Thompson paper mill and printworks, in Ocean Road, Hendon, has been unused for the last four years.

The chimney at the former Edward Thompson paper mill and printworks is set to be demolished later this month

Outline planning permission to develop the site was initially granted in 2011, with an application for 300 new homes, plus 6,000 square metres of commercial / industrial space.

Bulldozers moved in on the site earlier this year, with the mill’s iconic chimney being demolished in August using a controlled explosion.

This month, a new planning application to build 227 homes on the site was lodged by Persimmon Homes Durham.

If approved, the 10.3 acre site would see a range of house types and gardens and the creation of 345 parking spaces.

Demolition works at former Edward Thompson paper Mill

Proposals include building 24 two-bedroom homes, 130 three-bedroom homes and 73 four-bedroom homes with 10 per cent affordable housing.

A ‘statement of community involvement’ from the developer also outlines the results of early consultation with residents – a process which attracted five responses.

Concerns include loss of of sea views and lack of one-bedroom apartments under the plans with other responses supporting the scheme.

Thompson’s produced more than 500 tons of paper a year at the plant for more than 20 years after taking it over following the departure of Canadian firm Domtar.

While paper making stopped 12 years ago, the company was still printing on the site until 2014.

However, the decision to close prompted by a jump in energy costs, with all manufacturing transferred to the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Developers stated plans would see a “positive use” of the derelict brownfield site with a transport assessment concluding pedestrian crossings in the area are adequate.

Plans aims to connect the estate to the existing roundabout sitting on the A1018 for vehicles alongside four pedestrian access points and use of an existing foot tunnel to access the coast.

Parking will include a mixture of on-street and off-street arrangements including garages, driveways and bays.

And a design and access statement adds the plans aim to reduce impact on the nearby grade II-listed Gas Silo which “will not be lost as a result of the development”.

A decision on the housing estate plan is expected to be made by Sunderland City Council in December.

The public can give feedback on the plans until Friday, November 9 as part of a Sunderland City Council consultation.

To have your say, search planning ref 18/01820/FUL on www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications

Caption: Former Edward Thompson Paper Mill and Printworks, in Ocean Road, Hendon, Sunderland. Demolition started on the site in May.

Picture: Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service