Bid by Sunderland branch of Papa John’s Pizza to stay open later sparks complaints

Owners of a Sunderland pizza shop will have to prove why they should be allowed to open later after concerns were raised by neighbours and planning chiefs.

Council bosses are due to decide on the application by the owners of Papa John’s Pizza, in Newcastle Road, at Friday’s (November 9) meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee.

Bosses at the takeaway have asked for permission to keep the store open until midnight Monday – Thursday and 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Rules mean takeaways must apply for a licence to serve food after 11pm.

But the proposals have been left facing opposition.

At least 11 letters of objection have been sent to the council’s licensing department, citing concerns such as late night noise, traffic and litter.

No representations have been submitted to the committee supporting the plans.

A separate letter from the council’s Development Management team has claimed granting the application to extend opening hours would ‘amount to a breach of planning control’ and that the applicant would also need to apply to change the terms of the planning permission for the shop.

This added there were ‘significant concerns’ about an extension to the hours, as well as complaints from neighbours about the business operating later than its current limit of 11pm.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service