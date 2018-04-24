Barriers to business success are removed in Seaham

Have your say

Independent retailers in Seaham are celebrating after a ‘barrier to business’ was removed.

Blue barriers which segregated Byron Place Shopping Centre and independent retailers on Church Street have been removed by Durham County Council.

The decision was made following consultation with local business owners and Seaham Town Council.

Retailers, stakeholders and other local groups agreed on the change, and work was completed earlier this month.

Coun Carl Marshall, cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “We have listened closely to the views of local businesses and the wider community.

"We found that 96 per cent of respondents to our consultation wanted to see the blue barriers removed.

“We are confident that the new layout will bring even greater investment to Seaham, and encourage pedestrians to visit the independent shops, helping to boost their business.”

For safety reasons, a small black barrier has also been installed to mitigate a blind spot for pedestrians and drivers.

Durham County Council is trying to increase footfall in the area, with further partnership work also taking place