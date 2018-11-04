11pm alcohol licence bid for new Lidl set to open on Wearside

A new Lidl supermarket has lodged a bid to sell alcohol as late as 11pm, seven days a week.

The food giant won planning permission to build a new store in the Peel Retail Park in Washington a planned summer 2019 opening date.

Now, a premises licence bid been lodged with Sunderland City Council to sell alcohol on site.

If approved, customers could buy booze between 7am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

An application held by the council states the store owners will introduce staff training around alcohol sales, CCTV and a ‘Challenge 25’ policy.

The multi-million pound investment is set to create up to 40 new jobs in the area alongside providing 1,351 sq m of sales area.

When complete, the store will add to Lidl’s existing 700-store portfolio and forming part of company plans to open up to 50 new stores a year.

Anyone who objects to the proposed alcohol licence has until Friday, November 9 to submit complaints to the council.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service