A Hartlepool bus driver accused of causing the death of a passenger by careless or inconsiderate driving has appeared in court.

David Elstone, 63, is alleged to have braked at a junction, causing passenger Ann Garbutt, 76, from Washington, to jolt forward into a support pole. The incident happened in Follingsby Lane, Gateshead, on Monday, February 12 last year and Mrs Garbutt died five months later, on Monday, July 8.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Mr Elstone, of Wynard Mews, Owton Manor, Hartlepool, did not enter a plea to the allegation against him. Prosecutor Clare Haswell said Mr Elstone was driving a Go North East single deck bus in Follingsby Lane and at a traffic light junction applied the brakes.

She said it caused Mrs Haswell to “project forward” into a pole inside, causing multiple fractures and a punctured lung. Christian Harbinson, defending, made no representation to the court. Mr Elstone was granted unconditional bail to appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, November 4.