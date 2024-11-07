Bus companies are offering free travel for veterans and serving armed forces members on Remembrance Sunday.

From left: Peter Gibson, Andrew Heaps, Brian Thompson and Graeme Tatters | Go North East

Both Go North East and Arriva are making the gesture on Sunday, November 10.

Go North East said the move honours the sacrifices made by service personnel, particularly those veterans now serving their communities as part of the Go North East team.

Arriva said service personnel, both regular and reservists, veterans and cadets will be able to take advantage of free travel on Arriva services all day.

They will also have free travel on Armistice Day, Monday, November 11, Arriva said.

Go North East said many former military personnel play vital roles across the company, with four employees in particular ‘whose dedication continues to inspire their work in the bus industry’.

Peter Gibson, a former member of the King’s Own Royal Border Regiment who served in Northern Ireland, the Falklands, and Bosnia, has been with Go North East for 20 years as a Bus Station Supervisor in Sunderland.

Peter said, “I’m proud to have served my country in the military, and now I’m just as proud to serve the people of this region. It means a lot to be appreciated as a veteran by the public, and the free travel initiative this weekend is a great way to show that support.”

For Andrew Heaps, a former RAF serviceman turned driver, added: “We must never forget the sacrifice of those who have served.”

Brian Thompson, a former Royal Regiment of Fusiliers member who served two tours in Iraq, now brings his leadership skills to Go North East as a driver and mentor.

“Being a mentor to new drivers gives me a sense of purpose and pride, just as I had in my military career,” he said.

“The free travel initiative is our gesture of appreciation.”

Graeme Tatters, a Relief Operations Supervisor in Sunderland and former First Light Infantry member, served three tours in Iraq.

“I love guiding new drivers and passing on the values I learned in the service,” he said.

Go North East’s ‘poppy bus’ - adorned with poppies and the phrase Remembering all who served, sacrificed and changed the world - will also take part in the Consett Remembrance Parade.

Ben Maxfield, Business Director, added, “We’re proud to have so many ex-service personnel on our team, and the free travel offer is just one way we show our gratitude.”

Arriva

When boarding the bus, they will need to show the driver their Armed Forces identification card, Veteran identification card or Ministry of Defence-issued Veteran’s Badge.

Cora Woodhouse, marketing and customer services director for Arriva, said: “We’re proud to offer free travel to all those who have served the country on our networks on Remembrance Sunday.

“We’re always keen to support this national event as it’s important to pay tribute to all those who’ve contributed to serving in the forces both in the past and right now.

“In fact, many of our employees used to be in the military and we know how important it is to them.”

Arriva’s drivers may also pull over to take part in a two-minute silence at 11am on both Armistice Day, November 11, and on Remembrance Sunday, provided it’s safe and legal to do so.