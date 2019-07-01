Burst water main caused some residents to be without water
A burst in a large water main caused disruption as Northumbria Water warned that some residents had no water.
Residents of West Rainton woke up on Monday, July 1, to either low water pressure, or in some cases, no water at all.
In a tweet from Northumbria Water, they explained that a large water pipe had burst and that they were working on fixing the problem.
The tweet read: “#DH4 #WestRainton. Some customers in the area have no water/low pressure. This is due to a burst on one of our larger pipes. We’re onsite working hard to repair this. Thank you for your patience, updates to follow.”
The outage lasted around three hours, leaving most people, who were getting ready for work, without water. Temporary traffic lights are now in place while workers continue to try and fix the burst water main.
A Northumbrian Water spokesperson, said: “We were made aware of a burst water main this morning on Cocken Road which caused a number of properties to lose their water supply temporarily.
“Supply has now been restored to all of our customers and we have crews working on site to repair the pipe.
“Traffic lights are in place on Cocken Road to keep the area safe while we carry out the repair and we would like to apologise to our customers for the disruption caused and thank them for their patience.”
If you were affected by the outage, Northumbria Water can be contacted in an emergency on 0345 717 1100.