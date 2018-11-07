Burglars steal hot tub from industrial estate

Burglars have stolen a hot tub from an industrial estate on Wearside.

Between 9.30pm and 9.40pm on Sunday, November 4, a group of people broke into a compound on the Armstrong Industrial Estate site.

CCTV footage of the hot tub being stolen.

The men were then seen on CCTV footage released by police loading the hot tub onto a trailer before making away in a white transit mini-bus.

An investigation is underway to locate those responsible, and officers have now released a CCTV clip showing the vehicle in question leaving the premises.

Pc Michael Trainer, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious offence which we are taking very seriously, and we would now like to appeal to the public to assist with our enquiries.

“Seeing a hot tub travelling on the back of a trailer in this way is fairly unusual, so we believe somebody may have seen this vehicle on the night in question.

CCTV footage of the hot tub being taken from the industrial estate.

“If anyone thinks they saw anything unusual in relation to this incident, we would ask them to get in touch - it might be crucial as we look to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 189 051118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.